BurgerFi International (BFI) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for BurgerFi International (NasdaqGM:BFI) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 2.80 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 603.45% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in BurgerFi International. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFI is 0.00%, a decrease of 94.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 7,333K shares. The put/call ratio of BFI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 3,630K shares representing 13.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 66.18% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 2,083K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares, representing a decrease of 31.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 96.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&t Bank holds 202K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 84.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFI by 33.36% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BurgerFi International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named 'Best Burger Joint' by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a 'Top Restaurant Brand to Watch' by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.