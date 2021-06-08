Burger King's Tongue In Cheek Tweet Makes Chick-fil-A Uncomfortable

(RTTNews) - Florida-based Burger King (QSR), fired shots at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday through their social media posts. The burger chain, known among the netizens for its tongue-in-cheek approach, decided to donate to the Human Rights Campaign during Pride Month, and in the process, took a jab at their orthodox rivals.

Last week, the restaurant chain tweeted that it will donate $0.40 for every Ch'king sandwich sold until the amount reaches $250,000. The tweet proceeded to say that it will continue to donate even on Sundays, the day Chick-fil-A stays closed.

The Human Rights Campaigns is the biggest LBGTQ+ activist society in the country and the month of June is celebrated across the globe as Pride Month. Burger King's jibes are not rare on social media as their rivalry with McDonald's (MCD) is an ever-present element of their marketing strategy. Burger King has made the most of its reputation to support the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier in March, they made headlines with their tweet to announce the hiring of more LGBTQ+ members of the community. In September 2020, Burger King joined hands with McDonald's to show support to the community with a poster of Burger King kissing Ronald McDonald, the mascot of McDonald's, during the Helsinki Pride festival.

While on the contrary, Chick-fil-A has found themselves in the mud for their much known homophobic approach. In 2012, Dan Cathy, CEO of the chain said that the organization supports "the biblical definition of the family unit." In March 2014, after the Supreme Court omitted section 3, the Defense of Marriage act, Dan tweeted, "Sad day for our nation; founding fathers would be ashamed of our gen. to abandon wisdom of the ages re: cornerstone of strong societies." The tweet was later deleted. Even in 2018, in an interview, Dan made his stance against same-sex marriage. In the United Kingdom as well, the chain has been criticized severely and had to close an outlet in Berkshire after a backlash from the LGBTQ+ activists.

Chick-fil-A has faced criticism before for donating to anti-LGBTQ groups and the company said in 2019 that it will distance itself from such organizations. Burger King's tweet can be seen as a shrewd marketing ploy to show their support to the community and bring back Chick-fil-A's murky past.

