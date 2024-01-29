News & Insights

Burger King's India operator posts narrower Q3 loss as sales jump

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

January 29, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands Asia RESR.NS, which operates Burger King and Popeyes chains in India and Indonesia, reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Monday, boosted by strong sales in the festive season.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 361.8 million rupees ($4.4 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 504.2 million rupees a year earlier.

Nonetheless, this is the company's seventeenth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt this time around by a nearly 10% jump in total expenses.

The company, which runs quick service chains owned by Restaurant Brands International QSR.TO, said prices of ingredients including chicken, cheese, tomatoes and onions rose 12.6%.

However, revenue increased about 15% during the quarter, helped by consumers stepping out during the Diwali festival in India and the Christmas holiday period more broadly.

Sales also got a boost in India, which accounts for about 74% of total sales, as some vegetarian-centric religious periods fell in September this year, instead of October.

During the October-December quarter, Restaurant Brands Asia's same-store sales growth at Indian Burger King restaurants slowed to 2.6% from 28% in the year-ago quarter.

Rival fast food chain operators such as KFC-operator Devyani International DEVY.NS, Pizza Hut-operator Sapphire Foods SAPI.NS, McDonald's-operator Westlife Foodworld WEST.NS and Domino's India-franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks JUBI.NS are yet to report results.

Restaurant Brands Asia's shares closed down at 2.9% ahead of results on Monday. ($1 = 83.1300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)

