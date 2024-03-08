Burger King, Wendy’s and Shake Shack Offer Free (or Cheap) Burgers

Burger Lovers! Who says you can’t have your burger and eat it too? Not Burger King, Wendy’s, or Shake Shack. Whether you're celebrating March Madness, the Oscars, or cooking up a create-your-own Whopper recipe (for a chance to win a cool $1 million), we’ve got you covered, including the bun and all the toppings.

Burger King Million Dollar Whopper® Contest

If you think you may have an idea (think anchovies and fried bananas) for a new Whopper to become America’s favorite burger, all you have to do is sign up for BK® Royal Perks and submit up to three (3) “Contest Entries” with suggestions for a Whopper® sandwich that includes between three and eight "Toppings,” (like peanut butter and jelly) and you could win $1 million.

The Million Dollar Whopper Contest started on Monday, February 5th and runs through St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17th. All entries must be in by 11:59 p.m., ET. So hurry. No purchase necessary to enter. Visit https://www.bk.com/terms for all the details and visit BK.com/mdw to enter.

There are plenty of ways to dress a burger. Just make sure to “Have It Your Way.”

Wendy’s March Madness

For burger fans, this is a slam dunk. While you’re busy picking teams for brackets, getting your gear ready, and cheering on your favorite players, Wendy’s is busy dishing out $1 Dave's Singles or $2 Dave's Doubles.

These buzzer-beating deals are available exclusively in the Wendy's app nationwide through Wednesday, April 10. The offer is only good for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy's. Limit one (1) qualifying item per redemption, one-time use.

It’s easy to get free burgers. Here's how:

Step 1: Visit the Wendy's app through April 10.

Step 2: Add a Dave's Single or Dave's Double and more Wendy's food and drink products to your cart.

Step 3: Visit the Wendy's offers page and add the discount to your order. If you're not a Wendy's rewards member, you can sign up.

Sit back and enjoy.

Shack Shack’s big Oscar promotion

Who doesn’t like making predictions and winning? Well, Shack Shack is predicting the length to the minute of the Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 10th. This is how it works:

If the Oscars run over 3:31 (three hours and thirty-one minutes) your Chicken Shack will be free with a $10 purchase. If the show ends earlier, your SmokeShack is free with a $10 purchase. So, no matter how long the show lasts, you’re a winner! Ah, the sweet taste of success.

However, the deal isn’t available on March 10th, the day of the Oscars, so you’ll have to come back March 11 through 18 to score your savory deal. To enter, place an order of $10 or more at a Shake Shack kiosk, in the app, or online, and then enter the code BIGWINS at checkout to get your Oscar-worthy sandwich.

