Burger King wants lawyers sanctioned over undersized Whopper claims

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Burger King has asked a judge to sanction the lawyers behind a proposed class action accusing the fast-food giant of duping customers about the size of its burgers and sandwiches.

An amended lawsuit the lawyers filed last month makes the "baseless and unprecedented complaint that it is somehow unlawful for a restaurant to display a beautiful photograph of menu items," Burger King said in its request for sanctions on Thursday.

Anthony Russo, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said there's no merit to Burger King's request for sanctions.

Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International QSR.TO, has been fighting the case in Miami federal court for more than a year. The company has denied that its Whoppers and other offerings are smaller than advertised and said its menu images accurately reflect what customers are served.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in August kept most of the claims intact, but he dismissed claims based on TV and online ads, finding none in which Burger King promised a burger "size," or patty weight, that it failed to deliver.

Customers in the proposed class action accused Burger King of portraying burgers with ingredients that "overflow over the bun," making it appear that they are 35% larger and contain more than double the meat they actually do.

Burger King said in its sanctions request that the food pictured on menu boards at its restaurants is "painstakingly constructed by trained professionals," who then take well-lit photographs of the food with expensive cameras."

"Of course, the same sandwiches assembled speedily in a quick-service restaurant, wrapped, and transported, will not look the same," the company said.

Burger King said a similar lawsuit brought by two of the plaintiffs' lawyers against its rival Wendy's was dismissed in Brooklyn federal court in September.

A Burger King spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is represented by lawyers from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Venable.

The case is Walter Coleman, et al., v. Burger King Corporation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, 1:22-cv-20295

For plaintiffs: Anthony Russo of The Russo Law Firm, Mark Panzavecchia of Panzavecchia & Associates, and James Kelly of The Law Offices of James C. Kelly

For Burger King: Michael Joblove of Venable, and Jeffrey Jacobson of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

