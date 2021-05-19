US Markets
QSR

Burger King to serve Ch'King sandwich across U.S. from June

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International Inc chain said on Wednesday.

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO chain said on Wednesday.

The "Ch'King" sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the United States in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich.

Burger King began testing the new product in September, before rolling it out to some additional locations.

Like McDonald's Corp MCD.N, Burger King's new sandwich will come in three versions: regular, spicy or deluxe.

But unlike any other major U.S. fast-food burger chain, Burger King's fillets are breaded by hand in stores.

The suggested price will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on region, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty told Reuters.

That is somewhat higher than previous launches of similar sandwiches from competitors.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular