Burger King To Sell Whopper For 37 Cents To Celebrate 64th Anniversary

(RTTNews) - Burger King is celebrating the 64th birthday of its Whopper burger with a two-day deal that will bring down the price of each burger to its original 37 cents. Customers can buy a flame-grilled beef burger for just 37 cents if ordered from the app or the website of the chain. To avail of the offer, the customers need to sign up for the Burger King Royal Perks loyalty program. This deal will allow one burger per person. Then one will have to use the "birthday bash" coupon to complete the order. The chain said that there are 1024 combinations of the whopper burger. The head of marketing communications for the chain, Zahra Nurani, said, "In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich." Ellie Doty, the chief marketing officer of North America for Burger King, said, "It feels like we've just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years, so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let's do what the others don't. To make sure we get it right, we're testing, learning and solving this year." Burger King recently took a huge step by banning a huge number of artificial ingredients. The company has claimed that after the step, almost 90% of the menu options available are completely food-color free, which the company wants to make 100% by the end of the year. The website said, "Thousands visit BK restaurants, and to those thousands, we promise to actively evaluate how our food is prepared and strive to eliminate the use of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources, wherever possible, that compromise the realness of your BK faves."

