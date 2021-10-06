Burger King To Launch Plant-based Impossible Nuggets From Oct 11 In Select Stores

(RTTNews) - Global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King on Wednesday unveiled the new Impossible Nuggets Made From Plants to be available for guests in Des Moines, Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts and Miami, Florida from the 11th of October. The nuggets are being launched in collaboration with California's Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods that makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants.

The Impossible Nuggets, available in an eight-piece order, come with the promise of the savory taste of a family favorite, with a golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside.

In 2019, Burger King had teamed up with Impossible to serve plant-based Impossible patty and Impossible Whopper. The quick service restaurant also announced the nationwide roll out of Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets for a limited time only.

Made with white meat chicken kicked up with fiery ghost pepper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets are presented as the perfect balance between flavor and heat. Burger King's Royal Perks members would have exclusive access to be the first to unlock and try Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets from Wednesday in the BK app, before they're available to everyone else on Oct. 11.

Burger King has also announced that its Royal Perks members can earn 10 Crowns for each $1 spent on purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.