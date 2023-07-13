Burger King, Popeyes owner in Iberia eyes Spanish IPO in 2024 - Expansion

News & Insights

July 13, 2023 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands Iberia (RBI), the owner of fast-food chains Burger King and Popeyes in Spain and Portugal, is preparing an IPO on the Madrid Stock Exchange in the second half of 2024, business newspaper Expansion reported.

"We will push ahead with the plan to take the group public in the second half of 2024. The roadmap is already set, though no advisers have been hired yet," Expansion quoted RBI Chairman Gregorio Jimenez as saying.

The company is hoping for a valuation of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.67 billion), the Expansion report added, citing unidentified market sources.

In 2019, RBI hired Morgan Stanley and Bank of America as it considered going public, but its plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimenez told Expansion the group is targeting revenue of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of close to 250 million euros next year.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

