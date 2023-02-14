US Markets
Burger King parent Restaurant Brands names operating chief Kobza as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

February 14, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.NQSR.TO on Tuesday named company veteran and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Joshua Kobza as its new chief executive.

Kobza, who will take charge on March 1, became the COO in 2019 after serving as Restaurant Brands' finance chief between 2013 and 2018.

He has also held several senior roles at the company, which also owns the Tim Hortons and Popeyes chains.

Kobza will replace Jose Cil, who has been at the helm since 2019. Cil will remain with Restaurant Brands for a year as an advisor and will assist in the transition, the company said.

Separately, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue slightly above analysts' average estimate, boosted by strong demand at three of its main restaurant chains.

