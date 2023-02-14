US Markets
Burger King parent Restaurant Brands names Joshua Kobza CEO

February 14, 2023 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.NQSR.TO on Tuesday named Chief Operating Officer Joshua Kobza its new chief executive officer, effective March 1.

He will replace Jose Cil, who will remain with the company for one year as an advisor.

