Burger King parent Restaurant Brands names Joshua Kobza CEO

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.NQSR.TO on Tuesday named Chief Operating Officer Joshua Kobza its new chief executive officer, effective March 1.

He will replace Jose Cil, who will remain with the company for one year as an advisor.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.