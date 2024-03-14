Burger King parent Restaurant Brands names insider Sami Siddiqui as CFO

March 14 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International QSR.TO on Thursday named Sami Siddiqui as its chief financial officer and made a slew of other leadership changes, as the company pushes ahead with its long-term goals and navigates weakness in some international markets.

Siddiqui, president of Popeyes US and Canada for the past four years, will replace Matt Dunnigan, who will be leaving the Canadian company.

The parent of Tim Hortons and Burger King also named Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein as president of Popeyes US and Canada, and said EMEA region head Thiago Santelmo will take over as president of its international business.

All appointments are effective immediately, the company said.

Restaurant Brands has set a long-term growth target of a minimum of 40,000 restaurants, $60 billion in system-wide sales and $3.2 billion in adjusted operating income by 2028.

In February, the company flagged sluggish international sales due to the Israel-Hamas war, as well as softer demand in some Western European markets for its fast-food chains.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

