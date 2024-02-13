Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands inches past quarterly sales estimates

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International QSR.NQSR.TO edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by its Burger King chain from efforts to turn around the business.

Total revenue rose to $1.82 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.69 billion a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to LSEG IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

