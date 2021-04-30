US Markets
Burger King parent Restaurant Brands beats quarterly revenue estimates

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

April 30 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates on Friday, as a reopening U.S. economy and government stimulus checks boosted spending at the company's Burger King chain.

Total revenue rose to $1.26 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.23 billion a year earlier, and was above analysts' average estimate of $1.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

