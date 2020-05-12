Burger King Parent RBI Plans New Safety Measures Ahead of Reopening

In an open letter published this morning, Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) described the changes it's making to reassure customers and staff of their health and safety as it begins the process of reopening.

RBI, parent company of the well-known Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons brands, closed its dining rooms during March in accordance with government orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, it managed to attract investors in April as it soldiered through the difficulties with off-premise sales.

Image source: Getty Images.

RBI is taking many of its cues from the experiences of franchisees in Asia, where the pandemic originated, and where a majority of businesses have since reopened. The safety steps assist in protecting customers while letting them enjoy a normal dine-in meal at the restaurants.

The ordering counters will feature acrylic "sneeze shields," according to RBI, along with contactless payment and service. Beverages will only be served from behind the counter rather than via self-serve fountains, so that diners won't need to touch heavily used handles.

RBI restaurants will mark specific tables as available and others as unavailable to help put space between groups of diners. Hand sanitizer will also be available to customers in the dining room. Employees will sanitize tables and chairs after each use.

RBI says that the health and safety measures will remain in place "for the foreseeable future and possibly forever." One potentially permanent change involves the employee dress code, which will now include "more comfortable and reusable masks that may become part of our standard uniforms."

10 stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Restaurant Brands International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.