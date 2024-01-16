News & Insights

Burger King-owner to take full control of Carrols Restaurant in $1 bln deal

January 16, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands said on Tuesday it would take full control of Carrols Restaurant Group in a deal with total enterprise value of about $1 billion.

Restaurant Brands will pay $9.55 per share in cash for the Carrols Restaurant shares it does not already own, which is a 13.4% premium to the stock's closing price of $8.42 on Jan. 12.

Restaurant Brands currently owns about 15% of Carrols, which operates more than 1,000 Burger King restaurants, and 60 Popeyes outlets in the United States.

"We are going to rapidly remodel these restaurants over the next five years or so and put them back into the hands of motivated, local franchisees," Tom Curtis, president of Burger King U.S. and Canada, said in a statement. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Savio D'Souza) ((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP M&A/RESTAURANT BRANDS (UPDATE 1, PIX)

