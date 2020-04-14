Burger King Offers Free Whoppers To Students, But On Conditions

(RTTNews) - Burger King is offering free Whoppers to students if they answer certain questions online as schools across the country are closed amid coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

The restaurant chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International, announced that the students can find the questions on its social media pages, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, from April 13 through April 20.

The students aged 18 and above can download the BK App. The offer is also available for students aged 13 through 18 with parental permission. The participants can use their answer on the BK app as the promo code to get a coupon for a free Whopper sandwich with any purchase. The offer is limited as one free Whopper per student, and the free Whopper coupon on the app has to be used within 24 hours.

The initial question was in Maths to solve an algebraic equation. Questions will also cover different subjects including science and literature.

Burger King reportedly said it wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard through the worldwide pandemic.

In the United States, majority of states have ordered or recommended school closures to fight against the spread of Covid-19, and opt for online classes. The closure impacted around 124,000 schools with around 55.1 million students, as well as at least 3,278 colleges and universities with more than 22 million students.

As of now, President Donald Trump has set the deadline as April 30 to continue with the social distancing guidelines. He said the country "will be well on our way to recovery" by June.

