Burger King Offers Free Fries Every Week For Royal Perks Members

(RTTNews) - Burger King said its Royal Perks Members will receive 1 free fry with any purchase, per week for the rest of 2022. The offer is valid from April 25, 2022 to December 31, 2022 at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, on the BK App and BK.com. The offer is not valid on delivery orders.

Tom Curtis, President of Burger King North America, said: "Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we're confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members."

