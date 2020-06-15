Burger King Launches Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich

(RTTNews) - Burger King said Monday it has launched a new plant-based breakfast sandwich, the Impossible Croissan'wich, nationwide for a limited time. The launch comes after the product was tested by the restaurant chain in select U.S. markets earlier this year.

The Impossible Croissan'wich features a toasted flaky croissant, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese and a seasoned breakfast plant-based patty from food startup, Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible Burger.

The new menu item makes Burger King the first national restaurant to offer an Impossible Foods' plant-based patty on a breakfast sandwich. Burger King is owned by Restaurant Brands International.

The Impossible Croissan'wich is available nationwide at participating Burger King restaurants for a recommended retail price of $3.99.

To celebrate the launch, Burger King said it plans to give away up to 100,000 Impossible Croissan'wich sandwiches through the fast-food chain's app during late night hours.

Customers can claim a free Impossible Croissan'wich via the BK App, which can be redeemed at participating U.S. restaurants as long as they make a minimum $1 purchase.

Burger King noted that the offer is available for a limited time only at participating U.S. restaurants. The offer is not valid in Alaska and Hawaii, or on delivery orders. The promotion will end on June 30, 2020, or when all coupons have been redeemed, whichever occurs first.

In August 2019, Burger King rolled out the Impossible Whopper sandwich nationwide.

The Impossible Whopper features a savory flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun. The plant-based patty mostly contains soy protein, potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme.

Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods makes nutritious meat and dairy products from plants - with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

Impossible Foods has developed the plant-based patties to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact. The company's scientists genetically engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.

The heme in the Impossible Burger is identical to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of thousands of years in meat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.