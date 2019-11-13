Burger King Launches Meatless Burger Across Europe As It Tests More Options

(RTTNews) - Fast food chain Burger King is testing more plant-based burger options in the United States following the success of its Impossible Whopper. The company also launched meatless burger across Europe in a tie-up with Unilever.

Starting Tuesday, plant-based Rebel Whopper is made available in over 20 markets and 2,400 restaurants across Europe. Unilever-owned Vegetarian Butcher, which produces vegan and vegetarian alternatives to meats, is providing the Rebel Whopper patties.

Earlier this year, Burger King had launched an early version of the Rebel Whopper in Sweden.

In the US, the company is testing three new Impossible versions of burgers in select stores. Burger King, under its ongoing partnership with Impossible Foods, offers Impossible Whopper Jr., the Impossible Burger, and the Impossible Cheeseburger in 180 locations in Milwaukee, Cedar Rapids, Augusta, Cincinnati, and Buffalo.

The Impossible Whopper Jr. is a smaller version of the already available Impossible Whopper. The Impossible Burger is a hamburger with an Impossible patty, while the Impossible Cheeseburger is a cheeseburger with an Impossible patty.

Following Burger King's partnership with Impossible Foods in April, the fast food chain launched meatless Impossible Whopper sandwich in August to its 7,000 restaurants across the US.

While discussing positive third-quarter results of Burger King-owner Restaurant Brands International recently, CEO José Cil stated that the Impossible Whopper is a huge hit and that it has "quickly become one of the most successful product launches in Burger King's history."

The newly found success of plant-based meat alternatives has forced more and more fast food chains and restaurants to bring out their own versions.

Dunkin' Brands Group last week rolled out the Beyond Sausage Sandwich to more than 9,000 restaurants nationwide. The sandwich features a plant-based sausage patty from alternative meat maker Beyond Meat.

Fast food giant McDonald's and Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC are also in partnership with Beyond Meat to test plant-based burger and plant-based fried chicken, respectively.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons had in June started to offer Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches at its nearly 4,000 restaurants in Canada.

