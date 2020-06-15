Burger King Is the First Chain to Offer Impossible Foods Breakfast Sausage

Plant-based breakfast sausages are coming to Burger King as the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) chain said it would add the Impossible Croissan'wich to its menu nationwide.

It is the first chain to put the Impossible Foods sausage alternative on its menu. Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) already offers rival Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) plant-based sausage.

Image source: Restaurant Brands International.

Moving beyond burgers

Burger King has counted on Impossible Foods burgers to lift customer traffic and sales at the restaurant, which more recently has suffered a slowdown in business due to the coronavirus pandemic that closed dining rooms nationwide.

While the plant-based burgers gave sales a boost, and the fast-food chain recently added the Impossible Whopper to its 2-for-$6 promotional menu, the uplift in demand has not been near the spike in sales seen at Restaurant Brands' Popeye's chain for its chicken sandwich.

Still, the addition of the sausage offering represents an opportunity to expand beyond the confines of plant-based beef alternatives into pork and perhaps chicken. Those selections haven't always proved popular with consumers: Sister chain Tim Hortons ended its experiment with Impossible Foods sausage earlier this year.

The Impossible Croissan'wich will be available only for a limited time at participating locations. Burger King began testing the sandwich in January.

