US Markets
QSR

Burger King India shares soar in market debut

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Burger King India jumped nearly 88% in its market debut on Monday, after it raised about $110 million, signaling upbeat sentiment for the country's food service sector.

Corrects syntax in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Burger King India BURG.NS jumped nearly 88% in its market debut on Monday, after it raised about $110 million, signaling upbeat sentiment for the country's food service sector.

Shares of the Indian company, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc's QSR.TO U.S. chain Burger King, opened at 112.50 rupees per share, above the initial public offering price of 60 rupees per share.

At the debut price, the company had a market value of 42.94 billion rupees ($583.11 million).

($1 = 73.6400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular