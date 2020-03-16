Burger King India delays IPO after market turmoil - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

Burger King India Ltd has put its planned initial public offering on hold after India's equities markets tumbled on fears of a slowdown in global economy and the spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

March 16 (Reuters) - Burger King India Ltd has put its planned initial public offering on hold after India's equities markets tumbled on fears of a slowdown in global economy and the spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The restaurant chain decided to postpone launching the share sales after talks with advisers, the report said, adding the company could still proceed with the IPO, if market conditions improved.

Burger King India had planned to launch an IPO of around 10 billion Indian rupees ($134.61 million) later this month, according to IFR, Refinitiv's capital markets news service, which cited people with knowledge of the transaction.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 74.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More