Burger chain Shake Shack posts quarterly loss

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Shake Shack Inc posted a quarterly loss on Thursday, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the burger chain to temporarily close some restaurants and limit dine-in services.

Net loss attributable to Shake Shack was $16.2 million, or 43 cents per share of Class A common stock, in the second quarter ended June 24, compared with a profit of $9 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.

It also said same-store sales decreased 39% in fiscal July.

