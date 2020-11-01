Burgan Bank plans up to $500 million bonds

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Burgan Bank BURG.KW has received approval from the central bank to issue up to $500 million or 150 million dinars in Tier 2 bonds, it said in a bourse filing released on Sunday.

The bonds, which Burgan said will strengthen its capital and long-term liquidity requirements, will either have a 10-year tenor non-callable for five years or an 11-year tenor non-callable for six years.

Burgan Bank also received central bank approval to redeem existing 100 million dinars in Tier 2 bonds issued in 2016 on their first call date.

($1 = 0.3061 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sam Holmes)

