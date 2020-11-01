Burgan Bank plans up to $500 million bonds

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Kuwait's Burgan Bank has received approval from the central bank to issue up to $500 million or 150 million dinars in Tier 2 bonds, it said in a bourse filing released on Sunday.

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Burgan Bank BURG.KW has received approval from the central bank to issue up to $500 million or 150 million dinars in Tier 2 bonds, it said in a bourse filing released on Sunday.

The bonds, which Burgan said will strengthen its capital and long-term liquidity requirements, will either have a 10-year tenor non-callable for five years or an 11-year tenor non-callable for six years.

Burgan Bank also received central bank approval to redeem existing 100 million dinars in Tier 2 bonds issued in 2016 on their first call date.

($1 = 0.3061 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More