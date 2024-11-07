News & Insights

Stocks
BUR

Burford Capital Updates on Argentina Court Case

November 07, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital clarified that the recent U.S. Department of Justice filing regarding Argentina’s breach of contract does not affect the broader enforcement of judgments against Argentina. The DOJ’s stance on the unsettled legal issue of moving Argentine property to the U.S. for creditors is not binding on the court. Further proceedings are expected as Burford continues its efforts to enforce the judgment.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.