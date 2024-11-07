Burford Capital Updates on Argentina Court Case

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital clarified that the recent U.S. Department of Justice filing regarding Argentina’s breach of contract does not affect the broader enforcement of judgments against Argentina. The DOJ’s stance on the unsettled legal issue of moving Argentine property to the U.S. for creditors is not binding on the court. Further proceedings are expected as Burford continues its efforts to enforce the judgment.

