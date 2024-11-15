Burford Capital Reduces Debt with Bond Buyback

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital Finance LLC has repurchased and canceled over $44 million of its 6.125% dollar-denominated bonds due in 2025, reducing the outstanding amount to approximately $135 million. This strategic move reflects Burford’s proactive management of its debt profile and could influence its financial stability and investor sentiment. Burford Capital remains a prominent figure in global finance, particularly in litigation finance and asset management.

