Burford Capital Reduces Debt with Bond Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital Finance LLC has repurchased and canceled over $44 million of its 6.125% dollar-denominated bonds due in 2025, reducing the outstanding amount to approximately $135 million. This strategic move reflects Burford’s proactive management of its debt profile and could influence its financial stability and investor sentiment. Burford Capital remains a prominent figure in global finance, particularly in litigation finance and asset management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

