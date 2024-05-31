Burford Capital Exec Acquires Shares via Deferred Plan

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

On May 28, 2024, Chris Halmy, Vice Chair and Non-Executive Director of Burford Capital, participated in the company’s deferred compensation plan by acquiring 712 ordinary shares. This plan allows Burford employees and non-executive directors to defer cash compensation and invest it in company shares in a tax-efficient manner. Burford Capital is a prominent global finance and asset management firm specializing in legal sector investments, traded on both the NYSE and LSE.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.