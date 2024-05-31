Burford Capital Exec Acquires Shares via Deferred Plan

News & Insights

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

On May 28, 2024, Chris Halmy, Vice Chair and Non-Executive Director of Burford Capital, participated in the company’s deferred compensation plan by acquiring 712 ordinary shares. This plan allows Burford employees and non-executive directors to defer cash compensation and invest it in company shares in a tax-efficient manner. Burford Capital is a prominent global finance and asset management firm specializing in legal sector investments, traded on both the NYSE and LSE.

