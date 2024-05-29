News & Insights

Burford Capital CIO Conducts Routine Estate Planning

May 29, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital’s Chief Investment Officer, Jonathan T. Molot, has engaged in annual estate planning transactions involving shares of the firm. These transactions, which are a routine part of U.S. estate planning, do not affect Molot’s beneficial ownership of Burford’s shares. The transactions included transfers of interests in Jonathan Molot LLC, which holds 6 million Burford shares, to various family trusts.

