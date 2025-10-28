Burford Capital (BUR) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $11.29. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Burford retained its rally for the second straight day, driven by strengths in its unparalleled scale and specialization. As the world’s largest dedicated legal finance provider, with an extensive group-wide portfolio, the company brings unmatched financial firepower and global reach. Burford's deep engagement with leading U.S. and global law firms reflects its extensive industry trust. Its balance sheet scale, coupled with disciplined underwriting, enables funding of complex, high-value disputes with commitments often exceeding $5 million, positions Burford as the go-to partner for large-scale litigation finance.

Another major strength is Burford’s proprietary data and technological edge. Its in-house probabilistic modeling and decision science tools, refined through more than 15 years of financing over $11.2 billion in legal assets, provide a unique advantage in pricing and risk evaluation. Additionally, its hybrid model—leveraging both balance sheet and third-party capital—maximizes return potential while minimizing funding risk.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -50.8%. Revenues are expected to be $129.15 million, down 48.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Burford Capital, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BUR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Burford Capital is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, TON Strategy Company (TONX), finished the last trading session 3.5% higher at $4.09. TONX has returned -43.1% over the past month.

TON Strategy Company's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.9. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +52.1%. TON Strategy Company currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

TON Strategy Company (TONX)

