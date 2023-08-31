Burford Capital (BUR) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 21.22

The average one-year price target for Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) has been revised to 21.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 20.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.37 to a high of 29.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.92% from the latest reported closing price of 13.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 15.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.65%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 90,456K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,297K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,745K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,503K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 961.03% over the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 7,648K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 4,500K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Burford Capital Background Information

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

