Burford Capital (BUR) Price Target Decreased by 12.69% to 21.25

The average one-year price target for Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) has been revised to $21.25 / share. This is a decrease of 12.69% from the prior estimate of $24.33 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.71 to a high of $25.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 147.34% from the latest reported closing price of $8.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.45%, an increase of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 167,985K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 10,465K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,544K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 9,419K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 84.85% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 9,192K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,732K shares , representing an increase of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 41.36% over the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,055K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 90.97% over the last quarter.

