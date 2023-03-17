Burford Capital (BUR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.85% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burford Capital is $14.89. The forecasts range from a low of $12.37 to a high of $17.62. The average price target represents an increase of 111.85% from its latest reported closing price of $7.03.

The projected annual revenue for Burford Capital is $474MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.60%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 89,605K shares. The put/call ratio of BUR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 10,950K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,309K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,337K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 9,807K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,528K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

