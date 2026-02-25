Burford Capital (AIM:BUR) Price Target Decreased by 13.89% to 1,517.75

The average one-year price target for Burford Capital (AIM:BUR) has been revised to 1,517.75 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 13.89% from the prior estimate of 1,762.53 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,050.36 GBX to a high of 2,362.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.25% from the latest reported closing price of 686.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burford Capital. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 14.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUR is 0.30%, an increase of 33.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.17% to 151,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 12,052K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,192K shares , representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 36.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,716K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,419K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 87.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet North America Advisors holds 7,648K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,779K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares , representing an increase of 19.86%.

Invesco holds 6,040K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,055K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUR by 90.97% over the last quarter.

