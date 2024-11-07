Burford Capital Achieves Record Cash Receipts in 2024

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.
Burford Capital reported a strong third quarter in 2024, achieving record cash receipts of $556 million year-to-date and $310 million in the third quarter alone. The company saw a significant increase in net realized gains, up 49% from the previous year, reflecting a robust return on investments. Despite a decrease in total revenues compared to 2023, Burford’s financial performance remains solid, with tangible book value per share surpassing $10 for the first time.
