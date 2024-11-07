News & Insights

Stocks
BUR

Burford Capital Achieves Record Cash Receipts in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital reported a strong third quarter in 2024, achieving record cash receipts of $556 million year-to-date and $310 million in the third quarter alone. The company saw a significant increase in net realized gains, up 49% from the previous year, reflecting a robust return on investments. Despite a decrease in total revenues compared to 2023, Burford’s financial performance remains solid, with tangible book value per share surpassing $10 for the first time.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.