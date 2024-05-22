Burelle SA Announces Strong Growth and Diversification

Burelle (FR:BUR) has released an update.

Burelle SA reports strong growth and diversification across its industrial, real estate, and private equity sectors, with a particularly noteworthy performance by OPmobility which outpaced global automotive production. The company’s robust financial structure features no debt and significant liquidity, and shareholders can anticipate a €16 per share dividend. The overall growth is attributed to strategic acquisitions, high occupancy rates in real estate, and a 16% increase in the net asset value of Burelle Participations.

