Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 31.20 from EUR 30.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) to EUR 31.20 from EUR 30.60 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BVRDF:
- Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 30.80 from EUR 29.10 at Citi
- Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 30 from EUR 26 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.