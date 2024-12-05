Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 31.20 from EUR 30.60 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) to EUR 31.20 from EUR 30.60 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

