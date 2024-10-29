Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 30.80 from EUR 29.10 at Citi

Citi analyst Arthur Truslove raised the firm’s price target on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) to EUR 30.80 from EUR 29.10 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

