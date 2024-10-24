Bureau Veritas price target raised to EUR 30 from EUR 26 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Dominic Edridge raised the firm’s price target on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF) to EUR 30 from EUR 26 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BVRDF:
- Bureau Veritas downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
- Bureau Veritas removed from European Conviction List at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.