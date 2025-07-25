Markets

Bureau Veritas H1 Net Profit Rises

July 25, 2025 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bureau Veritas reported that its first half attributable net profit was 322.3 million euros, up 37.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.51 euros. Adjusted net profit was 292.4 million euros, up 1.4%. Adjusted EPS was 0.65 euros, with a 2.4% increase and of 6.4% at constant currency.

First half revenue was 3.19 billion euros, up 5.7% and up 6.7% organically.

Bureau Veritas confirmed its 2025 outlook.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BVRDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.