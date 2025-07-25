Bureau Veritas H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bureau Veritas reported that its first half attributable net profit was 322.3 million euros, up 37.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.71 euros compared to 0.51 euros. Adjusted net profit was 292.4 million euros, up 1.4%. Adjusted EPS was 0.65 euros, with a 2.4% increase and of 6.4% at constant currency.

First half revenue was 3.19 billion euros, up 5.7% and up 6.7% organically.

Bureau Veritas confirmed its 2025 outlook.

