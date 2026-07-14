Is Burcon NutraScience (BRCNF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Burcon NutraScience Corp (BRCNF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Burcon NutraScience Corp is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burcon NutraScience Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCNF's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BRCNF has gained about 12.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 8.3%. This means that Burcon NutraScience Corp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY). The stock is up 46.9% year-to-date.

In Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burcon NutraScience Corp belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.1% so far this year, meaning that BRCNF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #194. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.

Burcon NutraScience Corp and Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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