Burcon Nutrascience (BRCNF) Price Target Decreased by 6.73% to 1.34

The average one-year price target for Burcon Nutrascience (OTCM:BRCNF) has been revised to 1.34 / share. This is an decrease of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 1.44 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.33 to a high of 1.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 889.84% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burcon Nutrascience. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCNF is 0.09%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 763K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.
SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCNF by 34.76% over the last quarter.
