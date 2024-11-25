News & Insights

Burcon Joins Puratos to Innovate Canola Protein Use

November 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Burcon Nutrascience (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience has partnered with Puratos to integrate innovative canola protein into bakery and patisserie products, aiming to meet the rising demand for healthier and sustainable food options. This collaboration seeks to leverage Burcon’s expertise in plant-based proteins with Puratos’s extensive industry knowledge to create superior food solutions. By replacing traditional ingredients like eggs, this initiative promises not only to enhance product quality but also to promote sustainability.

