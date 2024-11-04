Burcon Enhances Plant-Based Protein Capabilities

Burcon Nutrascience (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience has successfully scaled up a manufacturing process for a new contract research customer, strengthening its position as a leader in plant-based protein technology. This project highlights Burcon’s commitment to supporting food innovators and advancing sustainable food solutions. The company’s expertise in process validation and scale-up is crucial for the growing plant-based market.

