Burckhardt Compression Holding (SIX:BCHN) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 592.21

The average one-year price target for Burckhardt Compression Holding (SIX:BCHN) has been revised to 592.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 563.65 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 661.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.32% from the latest reported closing price of 557.00 / share.

Burckhardt Compression Holding Maintains 1.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.35%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burckhardt Compression Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCHN is 0.21%, an increase of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 67K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCHN by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCHN by 22.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 38K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCHN by 2.08% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCHN by 51.93% over the last quarter.

