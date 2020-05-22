Burberry's sales fall 27% in last quarter, pulls dividend

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Burberry BRBY.L said the luxury industry could take some time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter of its year, which ended with about 60% of its retail stores closed.

The company said given the uncertain outlook it had pulled its final dividend and would review future payouts at the end of its 2021 financial year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)

