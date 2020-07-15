Burberry's first-quarter like-for-like sales drop 45%

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British fashion brand Burberry BRBY.L said on Wednesday that demand was severely impacted by COVID-19 in the first quarter, with comparable sales falling 45%, although the decline eased to 20% in June driven by growth in mainland China and South Korea.

Analysts had expected first-quarter like-for-like sale to fall 49%, according to a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

