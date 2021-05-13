Burberry's annual sales weighed down by COVID-19

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L on Thursday reported a 10% drop in sales for the year to end-March, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but said its recovery from the crisis accelerated through the year.

The label, known for its trench coats, check fabric and TB monogram, saw a strong rebound in sales in Asia in its final quarter, offsetting some of the hit from continued COVID-related store closures in Europe.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.