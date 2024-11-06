Burberry upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania upgraded Burberry (BURBY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of 900 GBp, up from 650 GBp. The firm says Burberry is potentially an acquisition target for Moncler or other industry players.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BURBY:
- Burberry upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Bernstein
- Burberry price target lowered to 740 GBp from 800 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- Burberry price target raised to 760 GBp from 695 GBp at Citi
- Burberry price target lowered to 650 GBp from 800 GBp at JPMorgan
- Burberry downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.