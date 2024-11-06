Burberry upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania upgraded Burberry (BURBY) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of 900 GBp, up from 650 GBp. The firm says Burberry is potentially an acquisition target for Moncler or other industry players.

