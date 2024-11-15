News & Insights

Burberry upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

November 15, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

UBS analyst Zuzanna Pusz upgraded Burberry (BURBY) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of 975 GBp, up from 410 GBp. The company’s new CEO presented a strategy which is focused on bringing the brand back to its roots after years of unsuccessful elevation efforts and strays into seasonal fashion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees this as a step in the right direction.

